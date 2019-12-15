Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia violence: Some political leaders demand probe, others call protestors 'anarchists'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 23:35 IST
Jamia violence: Some political leaders demand probe, others call protestors 'anarchists'

As violence rocked South Delhi over the amended citizenship law on Sunday, some politicians reacted with shock and demanded an inquiry into the incident, while others called the protestors "anarchists" who do not consider the Constitution "sacrosanct". At least six policemen and more than 50 others were injured during the clash over the law that seeks to provide citizenship rights to religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

Blaming the Centre's BJP government for the police action in Jamia varsity campus, the Congress accused it of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi "burning" after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya. "From the North East to Assam, West Bengal and now in Delhi. The BJP government has failed in its duty to maintain peace in the nation. They must take responsibility and restore peace in our country," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if it was justified that the police entered the Jamia University campus library and beat up students and lob tear gas shells at them. "Delhi is burning, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya are burning. Violence is spreading in Bengal, the Home Minister does not have the courage to go the northeast, Japan PM's visit had to be cancelled, but Modiji is happy doing poll campaign in Jharkhand.

"Those who oppose it are dubbed as traitors and Jamia is the recent example of this," he said. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against the students and termed the force's entry into the varsity "illegal".

"Police entry here is illegal. Bursting into the library, teargassing, using force and marching students out with hands raised is simply not done. We strongly condemn this. "This is the reason why the violence and its handling in Delhi is deeply suspect. We have seen that the conduct of Delhi Police, which comes directly under the Central govt, has been questionable in dealing with students of central universities in Delhi in the past as well," tweeted Yechury.

National vice-president of the BJP Baijayant Jay Panda said that the protests in Delhi showed why the Citizenship Amendment Law was required. "The vandalism & arson by “protestors” shd make it clear to any who still have doubts why #CitizenshipAmendmentAct & #NRC are needed

"These people are far from being the concerned citizens they claim to be. They are anarchists to whom neither constitution nor citizenship is sacrosanct," he tweeted. Former Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yashwant Sinha said, "This is the 1974 moment of Modi sarkar. The beginning of the end." PTI ASG

ASG ABH

ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister: VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown.

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown....

Reliance to divest Jio's tower assets to Brookfield for Rs 25,215 cr

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries on Monday said it will divest Jios telecom tower assets to Canadas Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP for Rs 25,215 crore. RIL said its unit, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd RIIHL has i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019