EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark
The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week. The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.
The BJP had demanded action against him. Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.
Addressing an election rally in Godda, Gandhi had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress
Need mass movement at district-level to 'save Constitution, reservation': Congress' Udit Raj
Congress accuses center of promoting Pvt telcos at cost of PSUs; asks if electoral bonds involved
J'khand polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally on Monday
Ashok Gehlot taunts BJP over 'Congress Mukt Bharat' slogan