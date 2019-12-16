Left Menu
J'khand polls: 11.77 per cent polling recorded till 9 am

  • PTI
  • Ranchi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:00 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:59 IST
An estimated 11.77 percent of over 47 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Monday in the fourth and penultimate phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials said. Amid tight security, the voting process, which began at 7 am, is underway peacefully, they said.

Braving cold weather, voters, including differently-abled and senior citizens, were seen waiting in queues outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise. In five of the 15 assembly seats in the Maoist-hit state, the polling process would conclude at 3 pm, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Armed forces have been deployed in the Naxal-affected pockets, he stated. The voting process for the remaining 10 constituencies would continue till 5 pm.

A total of 47,85,009 voters, including 22,44,134 female and 81 third-gender people, are eligible to decide the fate of 221 nominees in the fourth phase. Prominent among the candidates are state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar from Madhipur seat and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri from Chandankiyari constituency.

Of the 6,101 polling stations, 1,133 have been marked 'critical' and 3,070 'sensitive', the EC officials said. At least 2,504 wheelchairs have been stationed and 4,039 volunteers deployed at the polling booths to help the elderly and different abled electorate, they said.

The ruling BJP, seeking to retain power, is contesting all 15 seats in this phase. Opposition alliance of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD has fielded candidates in accordance with their pre-poll seat adjustment plans.

The fifth and final phase of Jharkhand polls for sixteen seats will be held on December 20. The counting process has been scheduled for December 23..

