Arch rivals join hands in Kerala against CAA

They are known in Kerala as arch political opponents, strong critics of each other. Yet, they came together on the same platform, shook hands, exchanged pleasantries and raised their voices in unison against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Monday, setting aside their political and ideological differences.

When Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader and opposition head in the state assembly Ramesh Chennitha led a joint protest against the CAA, it became a rare chapter in the state's politics. Besides them, Vijayan's cabinet ministers and party leaders and Chennithala's party MLAs and colleagues took part in the protest held at the special platform erected in front of the Martyrs's Column in the heart of the state capital.

A sense of togetherness against a 'common threat' seemed to have gripped the atmosphere of the joint protest venue. Both the ruling and opposition leaders minced no words in attacking the BJP-led NDA government over the CAA and seeing "Sangh Parivar agenda" behind the move.

While Vijayan said the country was facing an 'explosive' atmosphere, Chennithala alleged the Sangh was "experimenting with the idea" of German dictator Adolf Hitler in the country. PTI LGK UD VS VS.

