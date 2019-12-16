TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1700 HOURS
India should focus on structural reforms, clean-up of banks and labour reforms: Gita Gopinath Washington: With economic growth slowing to a six-year low, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath says the government should undertake structural reforms such as bank clean-up and labour reforms to address the slowdown in domestic demand. By Lalit K Jha
Bangladesh marks 49th 'Victory Day' with grand parade; Indian Army band contingent participates Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday celebrated its 49th 'Victory Day' that marks its liberation from Pakistan, as the country showcased its military might at a parade which included spectacular aerobatics and display of defence acquisitions. By Asim Kamal
Pakistan won't allow militants with 'bigoted vision' to take the country hostage: Imran Peshawar/Islamabad: Pakistan's top leadership on Monday pledged to not allow militants with "bigoted vision" to take the country hostage as the nation mourned the 5th anniversary of massacre of 149 people, including 132 students, at the Army Public School in Peshawar. By Sajjad Hussain
Key Democrat says impeachment needed to stop 'a crime in progress' Washington: A key Democratic lawmaker said Sunday that President Donald Trump's misconduct amounted to "a crime in progress" that threatens US democracy, as the full House prepares for a historic vote on impeachment. (AFP)
Britain's Johnson sets off on post-election Brexit mission London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a new government Monday that wields a sweeping mandate to take Britain out of the European Union after years of acrimonious debate. (AFP) IND
