Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Qatar FM says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Qatar FM says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Qatar's foreign minister said recent talks have broken a protracted stalemate with Saudi Arabia and that Doha would study demands by its Gulf rivals but not turn its back on ally Turkey.

The 2-1/2-year row between U.S.-allied Arab states saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar over claims it backs terrorism. Doha denies the charge and says the embargo undermines its sovereignty. "We have broken the stalemate of non-communication to starting communication with the Saudis," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN on Sunday.

"We want to understand the grievances. We want to study them and to assess them and to look at the solutions that can safeguard us in the future from any other potential crisis," he said without mentioning any possible concessions. The boycotting nations set 13 demands, including closing Al Jazeera television, shuttering a Turkish base, downgrading ties with Iran and cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sheikh Mohammed, who visited Riyadh in October amid hints of a thaw, denied Qatar has direct ties with the Brotherhood, which the other countries call a terrorist organization. He also said Doha would not alter relations with Ankara in order to resolve the dispute.

"Any country that opened up for us and helped us during our crisis, we will remain grateful for them ... and we will never turn our back to them," he said. Turkey initially sent troops, military hardware, food and water to small but wealthy Qatar.

Saudi officials say their demands are unaltered, but two sources familiar with the talks said Riyadh no longer expects Doha will cut ties with Turkey or close Al Jazeera, which Arab rulers accuse Qatar of using as a mouthpiece to attack them. One of those sources and two diplomats in the region said Doha wants Saudi Arabia to restore overflight access and reopen Qatar's only land border.

Asked how long resolution would take, Sheikh Mohammed said: "We believe we are still at a very early stage, and what happened in the last 2-1/2 years was a lot and there is, I think, a need for some time to rebuild trust again." A Western diplomat in Doha said recent contacts show "light at the end of the tunnel" but "the smallest disturbance might destroy (them)".

Riyadh appears more open than some of its allies, which have pushed back against reconciliation. Qatar's premier attended a Gulf Arab summit in Riyadh last week, its highest representation since 2017.

Efforts to end the row intensified after a September attack on Saudi oil plants, which Riyadh and Washington blame on Iran. Tehran denies involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019