BJP leaders visit areas affected by violence, meet locals and students

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Manoj Tiwari and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, visited Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony on Monday and appealed to students and locals for peace, a day after violent protests swept across these areas against the amended Citizenship Act. Goel met some students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were injured in the violence on Sunday, and admitted at Holy Family Hospital in Okhla.

"I paid the treatment bill of a student Muzammil Islam when requested of help by his brother and assured to help others if they needed anything," the Rajya Sabha MP said. The Citizenship Amendment Act does not affect the rights of Indian Muslims. Their citizenship, rights and facilities are same as before, but the AAP and the Congress are trying to create a division over the issue, he alleged.

Scores of protesters, including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four public buses torched and more than 100 private vehicles were damaged in the violence and arson on Sunday that took place on the roads of Jamia Nagar, New Friends Colony, and Ring Road. Tiwari accompanied by South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and media relations head Neelkant Bakshi, met the locals in New Friends Colony area.

He said "rumours" were being spread by political parties about the amended Citizenship Act and appealed to people to remain cautious to such attempts. "The locals told us that the violence and arson on Sunday was caused by outsiders and Jamia students were not involved in it," Bakshi said.

They also narrated their stories as to how they were taken aback by the surge of violent mob that torched and damaged vehicles and pelted stones as police tried to control it, he said.

