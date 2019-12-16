Seems no govt ruling Rajasthan: Raje

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje criticised the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on Monday, alleging girls were no longer safe in the state and programmes meant for women empowerment have been stopped by the Congress dispensation. Raje also alleged that there seems to be no government ruling the state.

"If there was a government in Rajasthan, then there would have been rule of law and order. Our girls would have been safe," the BJP leader said. "The Bhamashah Scheme, which was meant for women empowerment should not have been stopped. Schemes to provide smartphones to women and Bhamashah Health Insurance should have been kept running," Raje said in a statement.

She said other ambitious schemes of the previous BJP government such as Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan would not have stopped and youths would not have to face unemployment. She claimed the Congress government has burdened the people by levying toll on state highways, which had been abolished by the previous government, and increased tax on petrol and diesel.

Raje said the government of Chief Minister Gehlot did not provide the benefit of PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme to all farmers, did not waive loans of farmers and delayed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

