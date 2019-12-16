West Bengal Governor calls Mamata to personally update him over law, order situation in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata tomorrow to apprise him of the law and order situation in the state. "In view of the enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them," Dhankhar tweeted.

The meeting between the two leaders has been called at a time when the state is witnessing massive protests since after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Earlier in the day, Banerjee along with hundred of her party leaders led a massive protest march against the citizenship law in the state-capital and dared the Centre to dismiss her government.

She declared that the citizenship law could be enforced in her state. Accusing the Bharatiya Janta Party, Chief Minister Banerjee said: "There are certain people in the BJP who are creating violence. We have to work peacefully to find out a middle path. The BJP intends to profit if there are clashes between Hindus and Muslims."

Responding to protests erupted in the state, Dhankhar said, "I am extremely anguished that Chief Minister and ministers are to spearhead rally against Citizenship Amendment Act, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation." The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

