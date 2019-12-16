Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal Governor calls Mamata to personally update him over law, order situation in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata tomorrow to apprise him of the law and order situation in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:34 IST
West Bengal Governor calls Mamata to personally update him over law, order situation in state
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata tomorrow to apprise him of the law and order situation in the state. "In view of the enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them," Dhankhar tweeted.

The meeting between the two leaders has been called at a time when the state is witnessing massive protests since after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Earlier in the day, Banerjee along with hundred of her party leaders led a massive protest march against the citizenship law in the state-capital and dared the Centre to dismiss her government.

She declared that the citizenship law could be enforced in her state. Accusing the Bharatiya Janta Party, Chief Minister Banerjee said: "There are certain people in the BJP who are creating violence. We have to work peacefully to find out a middle path. The BJP intends to profit if there are clashes between Hindus and Muslims."

Responding to protests erupted in the state, Dhankhar said, "I am extremely anguished that Chief Minister and ministers are to spearhead rally against Citizenship Amendment Act, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation." The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship law has no impact on Indian citizens, balm to those facing persecution outside: WB Guv

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a massive protest march against the amended citizenship law, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the law does not have any impact on Indian citizens and is only a balm to those ...

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month

Boeing said Monday it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as safety regulators delay the aircrafts return to the skies after two crashes.The decision confirmed investor fears that the compan...

Curfew lifted in Guwahati, relaxed in Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said. Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying....

Raygun collaborates with tech giants to encourage businesses

Award-winning New Zealand application monitoring company, Raygun, has taken to the US, collaborating with tech giants to encourage businesses to rethink their online experiences, saying its critical for business growth.With eCommerce sales ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019