Won't bow down to hatred politics: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will not bow down to the "hatred politics" being played in the country.

  ANI
  • |
  Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  Updated: 16-12-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  Created: 16-12-2019 21:57 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at an event in Kolkata on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will not bow down to the "hatred politics" being played in the country. "Why will there be a divide and rule policy? Why will there be hatred? I am not going to bow down before hatred politics. I am confident people who believe in hatred politics will go out, and we the people who love this country will stay here," Banerjee said at an event here.

"The beauty of Bengal is that we celebrate all the festivals we and do not divide people on the basis of community," she added. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said that she wanted an inclusive country, by stating, "We need everyone, we want a united India, united Bengal and a united peaceful world."

Earlier today, addressing a protest march here Banerjee had urged the people of the country not to resort to violence. The march is part of the mega rally announced by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief to protest against the CAA and the NRC. She has requested the people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

