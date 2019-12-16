Andhra Assembly passes bill introducing English as medium of instruction in govt schools

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Education Bill 1/1982-(Amendment Act) 2019 on Monday, which enables English to be introduced as the medium of instruction in all government schools with Telugu as a compulsory subject. The Andhra Pradesh Education Bill 1/1982-(Amendment Act) 2019 was passed by a voice vote in the Assembly.

"English medium will be introduced from Class 1 to Class 6 and in four years the students will be in a position to write Board exam in English medium," said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Universities Acts (Amendment) Bill 2019, piloted by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, was also passed by a voice vote.

Apart from these, the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (Amendment) Bill 2019, Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill 2019, Andhra Pradesh Millets Board Act 2019, Andhra Pradesh Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 were also passed. (ANI)

