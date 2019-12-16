BJP activists burn Rahul's effigy over Savarkar, rape remarks

BJP workers burnt an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday here in Maharashtra to protest his statements on Hindutva icon V D Savarkar and "rape in India" remark. Addressing the Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in Delhi on Saturday, the MP from Kerala rejected the BJP's demand for an apology over his "rape in India" barb and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologize for speaking the truth.

Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar were seen as an insult to the freedom fighter, a revered figure in Maharashtra. He had made the "rape in India" remark while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand last week. Angered over his the remarks, BJP workers assembled at a junction in Dombivili and burnt his effigy.

They also shouted slogans against the former Congress president. At the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's general body meeting, BJP corporators tore the photos of the Congress leader to denounce his rape In India remark.

They also crushed his picture under their feet.

