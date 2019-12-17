Left Menu
Development News Edition

Derek O'Brien asks Twitter followers to guess 'clown'; WB guv responds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 01:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 00:35 IST
Derek O'Brien asks Twitter followers to guess 'clown'; WB guv responds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On a day Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged in a fresh war of words, TMC MP Derek O'Brien took an apparent dig at the constitutional head of West Bengal by asking his Twitter followers to guess the "clown" governor. "Governor = Clown ??Guess who ??," O'Brien tweeted.

His tweet soon drew Dhankhar's attention and the governor mocked him, saying he would solve his puzzle "when we have occasion to interact". ".@derekobrienmp. I vividly recollect the pleasant brief interaction I had with graceful parliamentarian at Hospital where we had gone to bless the new born grandson of Mamata Bannerjee. He would always have my high regards. Would solve his puzzle when we have occasion to interact," Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Monday, Banerjee in letter to the governor expressed shock over his regular diatribes against her government and urged him to cooperate to maintain peace, rather than aggravating the situation. Dhankhar responded saying he was deeply pained by the "unwarranted tangetial approach" adopted by Banerjee and urged her to work in "tandem and together" in the public interest and "engage in soul searching".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Acciari's first hat trick takes Panthers past Senators

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four...

Raptors, Siakam shoot down hapless Cavs

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 on Monday night. Norman Powell added 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting for the Raptors in the first meeting this season between the teams...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019