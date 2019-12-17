TN has over 6 crore voters

The number of voters in Tamil Nadu has crossed the six crore mark, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. Of the total electorate size of 6,00,01,329 as on December 17, women constituted around 3.03 crore while the number of male voters stood at over 2.96 crore.

There were 5,924 members from the third gender. According to the EC statistics, the size of the electorate as on March 26, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, stood at a little over 5.98 crore.

Following inclusions and deletions made thereafter, the number has crossed the six crore mark..

