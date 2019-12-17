AIADMK MP removed from Jamath post in TN

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A. Mohammedjan has been removed from a key post in a Muslim body by it in his native Ranipet district in the backdrop of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu voting in favour of amendments to the Citizenship Act in Parliament, police sources said.

Mohammedjan, a former state Minister, was removed from the post in the Ranipet Jamaath, they said. The MP could not be reached for his reaction.

The AIADMK has come under sharp attack from arch-rival DMK over its support to the BJP-led Centre's controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament. The principal opposition party in the state has accused the Centre of 'trampling' the rights of Muslims and said the amendment would not have been passed in the Rajya Sabha if the AIADMK had not supported it.

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship..

