Development News Edition

BDC chairpersons to get security cover on threat perception: Lt Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday said the recently elected Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons will get security cover on the basis of threat perception. He also announced an honorarium for the BDC chairpersons and said it will be among the best in the country.

"Requisite security arrangements shall be put in place for the BDC chairpersons on the basis of threat perceptions...They shall be given their due protocol as per warrant of precedence," Murmu said after inaugurating a two-day training programme for the chairpersons of BDCs here. The training programme was organised to make the participants understand their responsibilities while discharging their duties effectively.

The BDC elections were held for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir in October with independent candidates sweeping the polls by winning 217 posts. The Congress, the National Conference and the PDP had boycotted the polls, leaving only the BJP and the NPP in the fray, which won 81 and eight councils, respectively.

During his address, the Lt governor said the people of J and K have been truly empowered with the coming up of elected Panchayats and Block Development Councils. "The elected representatives have a great opportunity to serve the people and make them aware about their rights and responsibilities," he said.

Murmu announced that the district planning and development boards will be constituted for decentralised planning and development. "Besides, zila parishad elections will also be conducted in due course of time. With this, the three-tier structure of the Panchayati Raj system will be completed," he added.

Emphasizing on strengthening the Panchayati Raj system, the Lt governor said the government has made sweeping amendments for the J and K Panchayati Raj Act 1989 in October 2018, which would have a far reaching effect on the empowerment of panchayats. "These amendments make the Act comprehensive policy document which provides the vision, direction and powers to the Panchayati Raj system in the Union Territory," he added.

Murmu also reiterated the government's commitment for effectively implementing the 73rd amendment for empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) that will further strengthen the democratic set up at the grass-roots level. He said the remuneration and protocol of the chairpersons of BDCs has been fixed at what is best in the country.

"This will encourage the BDC chairpersons to be proactive and make the BDCs vibrant institutions," Murmu said. Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, in his address, said the funds, functions and functionaries of maximum departments would remain under the supervision of PRIs.

He said around 2,000 accountants will be recruited soon for the elected Panchayats across the Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

