Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai: Students protest in Madras University over Citizenship Amendment Act

Students staged a protest in Madras University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:30 IST
Chennai: Students protest in Madras University over Citizenship Amendment Act
A protester speaking to ANI in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Students staged a protest in Madras University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, a protester Nirvaan said, "The CAA is actually a vote bank politics by the ruling party as many Hindus from Bangladesh and Pakistan will be included".

The students also raised their concerns over the police action in Jamia university and asserted that the students should be allowed to protest peacefully. "The students should be allowed to protest as they are the future of the country so any action against them is an attack on the future of the country", one of the protestors said.

On Sunday, at least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia area. The police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year d...

NCLAT judgement over Mistry's removal as Tata Group Chairman on Wednesday

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT will pronounce its judgment over the petition moved by former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus P Mistry and the two investment firms challenging his removal from the group. A two-member NCLAT bench...

Actor Shriram Lagoo dead

Eminent theatre and film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo died due to age-related ailments at his Pune residence on Tuesday evening, family sources said. He was 92. I spoke to his son-in-law. He passed away due to age-related complications, playwrig...

UPDATE 1-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to 36 months of probation and ordered him to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail, saying that while she was moved by his extensive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019