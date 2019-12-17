Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP likely to go for organisational overhaul after Makar Sankranti

The much-anticipated and pending organisational overhaul of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to take place post-Makar Sankranti which is considered as an auspicious period according to the Hindu calendar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:41 IST
BJP likely to go for organisational overhaul after Makar Sankranti
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The much-anticipated and pending organisational overhaul of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to take place post-Makar Sankranti which is considered as an auspicious period according to the Hindu calendar.

Sources said that among likely changes would be relinquishing of the post of BJP president by Amit Shah and the induction of national working president JP Nadda to the top job. The changes are likely to take place in the middle of January after Makar Sankranti ( January 14), the period considered to be particularly auspicious to embark on new assignments and projects, sources told ANI.

The organisational changes were delayed as the party wanted to consolidate itself in the Lok Sabha polls and also the assembly elections in various states. "Decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, criminalisation of triple talaq and Citizenship Amendment Act had also delayed the organisational overhaul. The senior leadership did not want to make any hasty announcements or decisions, which could affect the party and its morale," sources said.

Since the tough decisions have been taken and implemented conclusively, the party's central leadership would now concentrate at revamping and strengthening the party unit further, said sources. They said the core team of the BJP is also expected to undergo changes as many leaders would either be replaced or given different roles in the new set up.

A senior party leader said that Nadda is expected to bring in his confidantes into the organisational setup, with the blessings of outgoing party chief Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will give him a free hand in managing party affairs in his own way ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital and Bihar. "The change of the guard on many fronts would be the first step towards making organisation ready for the next round of assembly elections," said sources.

The party is also expected to see major changes in states many state heads are likely to be replaced along with various chiefs of different wings. Apart from Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the party has been busy with assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca coach Valverde tells fans to protest freely in 'Clasico' but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said fans can protest if they wish but must remain respectful during Wednesdays La Liga clash with Real Madrid, which is set to be a highly-politicised encounter between Spains biggest rivals. El Clasico has...

Airstrikes, shelling kill 16 in Syria's rebel-held areas

Airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least 16 civilians including six members of the same family amid intensified violence in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, opposition activists said Tuesday. The bombardments hit three vil...

U.S. diplomat's wife involved in fatal crash should return to UK - foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab appealed to the of wife of a U.S. diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager to do the right thing and return to the UK. Harr...

Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhis Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019