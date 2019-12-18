Left Menu
Congress growing like anti-national party, creating terror in country: K'taka BJP chief

  • ANI
  • Shivamogga (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 05:50 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 05:50 IST
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that the Congress is growing like an "anti-national party" and accused it of creating "terror" in the country. "Congress wants to create riots. Party leaders expected riots in Kashmir issue, Ayodhya issue, but failed. A distressed Congress party is now eyeing on current issues, it's growing like an anti-national party, and creating terror in India," Kateel said at an event here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "Pakistan agent" and said that Congress is trying to "provoke a community". "Pakistani agents (Congress) are misleading the people, Rahul Gandhi is basically from Pakistan and he is a Pakistani agent. Atrocities are taking place against Hindu girls in Pakistan, Afghanistan," Yatnal told reporters.

"Congress and so-called pseudo-secular parties are trying to provoke a community of the people," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

