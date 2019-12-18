Left Menu
Delhi Police names ex-Congress MLA as accused in connection with Jamia violence

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence which took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 11:03 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:03 IST
Former Congress MLA Asif Khan. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence which took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. Khan has been named as an accused alongwith other local politicians from the Jamia Nagar area and student leaders from the university.

The FIR names Ashu Khan, Mustafa, Haider, Chandan Kumar, Asif Tanha and Kasim Usmani along with the former MLA as the accused. The former Congress MLA had on Tuesday said that he was "protesting peacefully."

"Violence took place two days ago and the viral video was made by me yesterday in reaction to an inciting video by Jamia Nagar's SHO. I've been protesting peacefully in Shaheen Bagh. Why are cases being registered in New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar?" Khan told ANI. In the FIR, Asif Khan and Ashu Khan have been accused of inciting the crowds for two to three days prior to the violence which erupted during the protests in Jamia Nagar on Sunday.

Apart from this, the student leaders from All India Students Association (AISA), Chandan Kumar, Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) member Asif Tanha and AAP's student wing Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) member Kasim Usmani alongwith Mustafa and Haider of leading the protests. The FIR, on behalf of the Delhi Police, was filed by SHO Upender Singh on Monday.In the same FIR, the police clarified that it had forcefully entered the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia to identify the agitators and protect the students.

In the FIR lodged against the property damage during the protest over the amended citizenship law, the police said that the agitators were pelting stones and not heeding warnings of the personnel deputed there to bring the situation under control. "The angry mob pelted stones at the police from inside the campus and burnt the tyres on the road in front of the university gates. They also vandalised an ambulance. The situation was not coming under control," the FIR said.

On Sunday, at least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the area. Police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

