Anti-CAA protest outside Jamia enters 3rd day

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:50 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:50 IST
Anti-government posters covered the long boundaries of Jamia Millia Islamia as protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens outside the university continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The protesters, including students and local residents, hung a large map of India outside the varsity gate number 7 showing the places where students from other universities across the country are carrying out protests against the CAA.

Another large poster urged the protesters "to maintain the acceleration with zero violence (sic)". People from nearby areas and students started gathering outside the gate number 7 around 10:30 am.

They raised slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah, the government and the Delhi Police, demanding withdrawal of the CAA. "We don't know if we will win or lose, but the fight will continue," a student said addressing the gathering.

Joining the protest around noon, social activist Medha Patkar said it was not "citizenship amendment act but citizen amendment act". "If it came to NRC, we vow not to participate in it," she said and asked the protesters to follow the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

The government wants to deflect attention from the real issues of bread and butter by pitching one community against another, she alleged. The protest gained momentum after 1 pm when schoolchildren and women from the neighbourhood joined it.

A few protesters taped their mouths and wore black bands. Some children in school uniform stood atop Jamia's boundary walls holding placards. Police teams remained deployed on the roads leading to the university.

Entry and exit gates remained opened at Sukhdev Vihar and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations. This is the third consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

On Monday and Tuesday, thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas on Sunday inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities. Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four DTC buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were also damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest on Sunday.

PTI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

