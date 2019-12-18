Rahul Gandhi should come back as INC president: SC Unit of Congress Legal Dept

The Supreme Court Unit of Congress Legal, Human Rights and RTI Department has pitched to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the Congress party. The cell passed a resolution to "voice its strong opinion that Rahul Gandhi is brought back as the president of Indian National Congress (INC)."

The unit, in their resolution, stated that the party faced a drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of various factors but Rahul Gandhi. "Though the parliamentary debacle was not of his doing but was due to myriad reason. The Supreme Court unit feels that there is no other option for the party but to have Shri Rahul Gandhi back as President, sooner the better," the resolution read.

Rahul Gandhi served as the Congress chief from December 2017 but resigned from the post after his party faced a crushing defeat in general elections this year. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, succeeded him as the interim president. The resolution also condemned the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, calling it unconstitutional and violative of Article 14, 21 and against the basic tenets of secularism.

"The Act is also contrary to various international conventions to which India is a signatory. The Act is sectarian and constitutionally immortal apart from being divisive and anti-pluralistic, in fact, a blatant and well-designed effort to destroy the secular fabric of our beloved country," it added. It said that the cultural ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the whole world is a family) have been shattered.

This comes amid major protests against the new citizenship law across the country. Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday led a delegation of opposition parties to meet President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention against the legislation. (ANI)

