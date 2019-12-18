CAB not for Indian citizens, BJD will not support NRC: Naveen Patnaik

Amid protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed for peace and said the newly-enacted Act is not for Indian citizens. "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with the foreigners. I appeal to our to indulge in rumor-mongering and let peace prevail," Patnaik told reporters here before leaving for New Delhi.

He said that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will not support the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Party MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have already clarified it," he said. The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

