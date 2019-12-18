Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Act is law of land, those on government posts bound by it: West Bengal Governor

In an apparent attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said the Citizenship Amendment Act is the law of the land and those who are on constitutional and government posts are bound by it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:23 IST
Citizenship Act is law of land, those on government posts bound by it: West Bengal Governor
Governor Jagdeep Dhankar speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

In an apparent attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said the Citizenship Amendment Act is the law of the land and those who are on constitutional and government posts are bound by it. "I don't care about (what) political parties do. They are free to say whatever they want. According to the Constitution, the state government is bound to follow the law. And those who are on government posts are fully bound by the law of the land. The Chief Minister took the oath to act according to the Constitution, and this law is part of the Constitution," Dhankar said at a press conference here.

Banerjee, who has been at the loggerheads with Dhankar, is opposed to Citizenship Amendment Act and has said that she will not allow the legislation to be implemented in West Bengal. Dhankar said that the amended Citizenship Act is not against any citizen of India.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any citizen of India and it does not deprive any citizen of this country in any manner whatsoever. If any impression is being given that it affects the citizen of the country, it is erroneous and misinterpretation," he said. "It is giving a healing touch to those who have no other place to go and India is their natural home. Citizenship Act doesn't affect the interest of any Indian citizen," Dhankar said.

The Governor expressed hope that the Chief Minister will enter into a dialogue with him. "I have no doubt that the Honourable Chief Minister would also enter into a dialogue with me. That dialogue will be beneficial for both of us and it will be in the interest of West Bengal. And it will serve a large constitutional purpose," he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Ancient seawall shows how ancestors tried to cope with rising seas

An ancient seawall erected thousands of years ago along the Mediterranean coast at the end of an ice age is the oldest evidence of civilization trying to defend itself against rising sea levels, a team of researchers said on Wednesday. The ...

WIDER IMAGE-Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela

Last August, Francys Rivero, an unemployed single mother of four, feared for her babys life. Two months after his birth, even though she was breastfeeding him regularly, Kenai de Jesus wasnt gaining weight. I feel like my heart is breaking,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019