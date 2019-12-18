Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investment outlook hit due to violent protests in Assam:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:17 IST
Investment outlook hit due to violent protests in Assam:

The Assam government on Wednesday said the positive investment outlook in the state was hit due to violent protests against the new citizenship law. Addressing a press conference, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state has received investment commitment to the tune of Rs 58,000 crore since the BJP-led government came to power in 2016.

"The biggest loss is the investment outlook. Just two days before the violence broke out, a Norway-based company had talked with us to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Assam. Following the outbreak of protests, they called and asked whether it is safe to invest," he said. There were investment proposals from companies from four more countries, Patowary said.

Asked about the Norway-based company's decision, he said, "We requested them to invest as there is no issue." In the last three years, 80,000 jobs were provided only through the state industry department while over two lakh youths would be trained through skill development mission, he said. "Already, we have received commitment for Rs 58,000 crore investment," he said.

Patowary, who is also the commerce and industry minister, said if the investment atmosphere in the state deteriorates, employment generation will be a big issue. "We already have 22 lakh unemployed youths," he said.

The senior minister alleged that "a third force or a political party" has been trying to "destabilize" the state, amid peaceful agitation by organisations like AASU, AJYCP and Asam Sahitya Sabha. "This third force has an objective to disturb the developmental works undertaken by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam government will not accept that and will take action," he said.

In a bid to allay fears among protesters about the new citizenship law, he said that "only a negligible number" of people will be benefited from the legislation. He, however, did not divulge the exact number despite queries by the media.

Asked about steps taken by the government to pacify the agitators, Patowary said, "We have respect for all those protesting peacefully and democratically. We will ask them for talks if necessary... We cannot repeal the Act." Assam is witnessing one of the worst violent protests by the public in its history with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and other public properties being set ablaze or ransacked. Five persons, including four in firing by security forces, have lost their lives since Wednesday.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday night, the state erupted in protests, in which agitators fought pitched battles with the police in almost every major city or town, forcing the administration to impose curfew..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has con...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019