Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Lebanon's Hariri says he will not be PM again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 04:31 IST
UPDATE 3-Lebanon's Hariri says he will not be PM again
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri withdrew as a candidate for prime minister on Wednesday, and Shi'ite Hezbollah with its ally Amal moved toward nominating a former education minister for the job, two senior sources familiar with their position said.

Hariri, the country's leading Sunni politician, took himself out of the running on the eve of formal consultations to pick a prime minister, a post reserved for a Sunni in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system. The two sources said Hezbollah and the Amal movement are likely to name Hassan Diab, a university professor who was education minister from 2011-2014. Diab could be the next premier if he gains the backing of other Hezbollah political allies, including the Christian FPM party, with parliament tilted in their favour.

The consultations set for Thursday, which political rifts had delayed, require President Michel Aoun to designate the candidate with the most support among Lebanon's 128 MPs. Since Hariri quit as premier in late October, the main parties have feuded over forming a new government, which Lebanon badly needs to tackle its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Foreign donors say they will only help after there is a cabinet that can enact reforms. Hariri, aligned with Western and Gulf states, resigned under pressure from huge protests against a ruling elite that has steered the country towards crisis. He had been expected this week to be named PM, a post he has held three times.

"It has become clear that despite my absolute commitment to forming a government of specialists," others would not change their positions, Hariri, who has stayed on in a caretaker capacity, said in a statement. Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies, including Aoun, have rejected Hariri's demand to head a government of expert ministers. Instead, they have sought a cabinet mixing both technocrats and politicians.

Hariri added he would take part in Thursday's consultations and insisted they go ahead but did not say who he would nominate. His Future party is due to meet on Thursday to decide on its PM choice. FPM Chief Gebran Bassil, Aoun's son-in-law, deemed Hariri's move "responsible" and said he hoped Hariri would propose "a trusted figure" for the various sides to agree on.

A series of compromise deals attempting to reach consensus on other candidates for the PM job have already unravelled. With the endorsement of Lebanon's Sunni Muslim religious establishment, Hariri had appeared to be the only front-runner this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 14-U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a d...

For first time number of tobacco users declining worldwide: UN health agency

Two decades of increasing tobacco use around the world are set to go into reverse, UN health experts have predicted, after revealing data indicating that fewer men and boys are smoking than before.For the first time the number of tobacco us...

Democrat 'no's' say party didn't make impeachment case against Trump

Wednesdays impeachment vote against President Donald Trump posed a political test for 31 House Democrats who represent districts that backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election, as Republicans warned that those lawmakers could face a ba...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019