Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat 'no's' say party didn't make impeachment case against Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:06 IST
Democrat 'no's' say party didn't make impeachment case against Trump
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Wednesday's impeachment vote against President Donald Trump posed a political test for 31 House Democrats who represent districts that backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election, as Republicans warned that those lawmakers could face a backlash if they supported the effort to remove the president from office.

In the end, only three of the 31 voted against one or both of the articles of impeachment that accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who represents a safely Democratic district in Hawaii, voted "present" on both charges.

The three who voted "no" said they were not convinced of the case against Trump. The two articles of impeachment allege the president abused his power in dealings with Ukraine and obstructed Congress' attempts to investigate. Trump "has not committed a crime," Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota, one of the "no" votes, said last Saturday.

Peterson said most people in his rural Minnesota district were not bothered by allegations that Trump withheld funds from Ukraine to push for investigations against a Democratic political opponent because they do not think the United States should provide foreign aid at all, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Peterson's district voted for Trump by a whopping 30 percentage points in 2016.

Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey voted no and told reporters after the vote that he will announce in coming days whether he will leave the Democratic Party. The impeachment vote would boost Trump's prospects in the 2020 presidential election, he said. "His chances are quite frankly going to be even higher," Drew told reporters.

Jared Golden an ex-Marine and freshman lawmaker from Maine, voted "yes" on abuse of power and "no" on obstruction of Congress. Golden's district voted for Trump by some 10 percentage points in 2016. He said in a statement on Tuesday that Trump had crossed a "clear red line" by asking Ukraine to help him win re-election next year.

"There is no doubt this is an impeachable act," he said. Gabbard's "present" vote, neither supporting nor opposing either article of impeachment, was true to the go-it-alone reputation that has made her a polarizing figure among the 15 Democrats running for their party's presidential nomination.

The Iraq war veteran has won praise from Trump supporters and Russian state media. Gabbard, who in October announced that she will not seek re-election to the House next year, has not polled above single digits in the Democratic presidential nominating race. In a statement, she said she believed Trump was guilty of wrongdoing but did not want to support an effort that drew only Democratic support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Algeria's year of protest and turmoil

Mass protests this year in Algeria, which swore in new President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday, have caused the biggest political crisis since the end of its 1990s civil war that killed 200,000 people. Here is a timeline of the main even...

Entry, exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro closed: DMRC

The entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station was closed on Thursday here. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC in a tweet said, Entry exit gates of Rajiv Chowk are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.Earlier, in a ...

England's Eoin Morgan sold for Rs 5.25 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL players' auction.

Englands Eoin Morgan sold for Rs 5.25 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL players auction....

CAA protests: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police; no protection to students

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre, the AAP government and the police to respond to several PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University protests against the Citiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019