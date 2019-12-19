Left Menu
Development News Edition

India is heaven, Pakistan a hell for minorities: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Amid the raging protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday stated that "India is a heaven, while Pakistan is a hell for the minorities".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 10:28 IST
India is heaven, Pakistan a hell for minorities: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the raging protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday stated that "India is a heaven, while Pakistan is a hell for the minorities". Speaking on the occasion of International Minority Rights Day, Naqvi said: "The minorities in the neighbouring countries have suffered several difficulties, including forceful conversion of religion."

He further stated that there was a conspiracy to create a hateful and toxic environment in the country. "After CAA was passed, the environment which has been created in the country has been done with a very dangerous mentality. Attempts have been made to divide the country on a social level. Some people have assumed that Muslims cannot live in India, which is untrue. This poisonous environment is fake and fabricated," said Naqvi.

Naqvi further clarified that the Muslim population who have been living in the country for years, have nothing to fear from the amended citizenship law. "The citizenship of Muslims in India is safe and protected. It is our responsibility to spread awareness about the Act, and fight the conspiracy which seeks to disturb the peace of the nation," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday stated that Congress should stop misleading the Muslim population of the country regarding the citizenship law. "The Act has been introduced to grant citizenship to people, not seize it. Congress has been spreading rumours and lies about the law, which is very unfortunate. We will not let them mislead the Muslims. I appeal to my Muslim brothers to stand against this false information, which has been confusing and misleading them," said Hussain.

Speaking out against NCP leader Nawab Malik, who compared Home Minister Amit Shah to British General Reginald Dyer, Hussain demanded that action be taken against him by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. "Malik is crossing his limits. These kinds of statements will not be tolerated. General Dyer gunned down hundreds of people, while the CAA does not cause harm to any citizens of India. The opposition is confused and divided over the issue," he asserted.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players' auction.

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players auction....

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players' auction.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players auction....

FACTBOX-Who's who in Algeria's political crisis

Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power. These are some of the main players.THE...

This Karnataka farmer perfectly croons MJ and Justin Bieber songs

Grooving to the songs of Michael Jackson and singing the peppy numbers of Justin Bieber, a farmer in Hindasagatti village, Hiriyur Taluq of Chitradurga district cannot contain his fondness for western music. Spade in his hand, wearing a lun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019