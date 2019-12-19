SP leaders defy prohibitory orders, hold protest against CAA
Defying prohibitory orders, opposition Samajwadi Party legislators and leaders held a protest outside the Vidhan Bhawan here on Thursday against the amended Citizenship Act. They gathered outside the Assembly building in the morning ahead of the sitting of the state legislature, despite tight security arrangements and shouted slogans against the contentious legislation.
The SP leaders assembled under the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh before staging the protest. Later, when the Assembly met for the day, the SP lawmakers raised the issue inside the House creating uproar.
Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been imposed across Uttar Pradesh.
