Putin says Kiev needs direct talks with Russia-backed breakaway Donbass region
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Ukraine's leaders needed to have direct talks with the Russia-backed separatist region of Donbass in an effort to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.
Putin excluded any revisions to the ceasefire agreements drawn up in Minsk in 2015 and expressed a desire to continue with Normandy format talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Normandy
- Minsk
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Germany expels two Russians over killing of Georgian in Berlin
Germany expels two Russians over killing of Georgian in Berlin
Kremlin denies Russian government involvement in Berlin murder
Athletics-Russian anti-doping chief calls for reform of federation
UPDATE 2-Germany expels two Russians in dispute over killing of Georgian in Berlin