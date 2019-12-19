Putin says Kiev needs direct talks with Russia-backed breakaway Donbass region

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Ukraine's leaders needed to have direct talks with the Russia-backed separatist region of Donbass in an effort to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.

Putin excluded any revisions to the ceasefire agreements drawn up in Minsk in 2015 and expressed a desire to continue with Normandy format talks.

