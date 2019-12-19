College drops AAP leader as debate panelist after CAA protest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national joint secretary Ruben Mascarenhas was dropped as a panelist from an event held at a college here after heparticipated in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. The AAP dubbed this as a "disturbing trend".

Mascarenhas said the organisers told him they took the decision in view of the "present political atmosphere in Maharashtra". The AAP leader was invited to participate in a discussion on 'Present-day Indian Democracy and Knowledge' organised as part of the 'Vox Populi' (voice of the people) event held on Wednesday at Ramnarain Ruia College.

However, the invitation was cancelled on Tuesday, a day after Mascarenhas participated in a protest at the Mumbai University against the CAA and NRC. Ruia College Principal Anushree Lokur refused to comment on the issue.

However, AAP's national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon took a dim view of the college management's decision to drop Mascarenhas as a panelist. "Disturbing trend. Ruia College revokes invitation to AAP leader @rubenmascafter he attends #AntiCAA_NRC protests," Menon said in a tweet.

Mascarenhas said he got an invite from the event organisers last Friday (December 13). "I gave my confirmation on Saturday, following which they sent me guidelines also...and all of a sudden on Tuesday, I got a mail from them that they are taking back the invitation due to objection from the college management," the AAP leader said.

The organisers said it was due to the "present political atmosphere in Maharashtra", he informed. "I specifically asked for the co-ordinator's details and who on part of the management raised these queries. There was no answer," he added..

