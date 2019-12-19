Putin praises British PM Johnson's ability to feel Brexit mood

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he believed Britain wanted better economic ties with Russia and praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for better understanding the mood of British society on Brexit than his political rivals.

Putin, speaking at his annual news conference, said he believed Johnson would deliver Brexit and congratulated him on winning this month's general election.

