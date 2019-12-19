Left Menu
Lanka Dinakar slams Andhra CM on his proposal of 3 state capitals

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for mooting the proposal of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, saying his stance is exactly opposite of what he promised in the fray to the Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:36 IST
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar spoke to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for mooting the proposal of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, saying his stance is exactly opposite of what he promised in the fray to the Assembly elections. "Just before elections he said that Amravati will be the only capital and now he is changing his colours. The arrogant and rude behaviour of Jagan Mohan Reddy is affecting the state and Center's economy as most of the investors have taken a U-turn before starting their projects in the state," said Lanka Dinakar.

He accused that Reddy has no clear plans for developing Amaravati. "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is unable to explain the reality of the capital city. When he was an opposition leader he told clearly that capital should be a city with all kind of infrastructure, otherwise, it is of no use. But now he is talking exactly the opposite," Dinakar told ANI.

He further said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister as an opposition leader had told that there will be three capitals, Amravati to be legislation capital, Vishakhapatnam as executive and Rayalseema, Kurnool to be judicial capital. "Governance and administration should be one, judicial can be at any other place," he added.

"Just before elections also he said that Amravati will be the only capital and now he is changing his colours. The arrogant and rude behaviour of Jaganmohan Reddy is affecting the state and Center's economy as most of the investors have taken a U-turn before starting their projects in the state," he added. The Chief Minister in a recent discussion held on capital in the state assembly had said the state may have three capitals and suggested that decentralisation may be done.

Reddy also cited the example of South Africa and said that the mindset of capital being at the same place should change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

