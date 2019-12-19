Anti-citizenship law protests continue in Assam; no violence

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued across Assam on Thursday with several social bodies and opposition political parties organised sit-ins at Guwahati and other places of the state. No incident of violence was reported from anywhere.

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association observed 'satyagrah' inside the court complex and joined the state-wide agitation spearheaded by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU). "Our movement is not against the Hindus, Muslims or any other community. It is only against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and it will continue till the Act is repealed," AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said.

The Congress observed 'Mass Satyagraha' across the state with their MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and other members sitting at different places. The Left Democratic Mancha also organised sit-in demonstrations here and several other places of the state.

The Mancha consists of the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RCPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, LDP, AAP and the Asom Sangrami Mancha. The Sanmilita Songram Parishad, a platform of 51 groups, too held a sit-in protest in the state capital.

Thousands of people gathered at the Chandmari field in Guwahati where the artiste community is agitating. They are using songs, poems and skits as different forms of protest. Addressing the agitators there, the AASU chief adviser alleged that the government is trying to divide people by creating "unrest" and unleashing forces on protesters.

The AASU leadership expressed gratitude to the artiste community for coming out in large numbers and leading the agitation across different places of the state. On the government's recent announcement to fill the vacancy of 55,000 posts, popular singer Zubeen Garg said, "Probably they are creating jobs for those whom the government is trying to bring into the state".

He said the ongoing agitation is going to be the "biggest peoples' movement" in the history of Assam. Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, "The Act clearly disrespects the sentiments of the people of Assam and North East. This is an insult to the state and its people." State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party will not settle till the government repeals the Act.

Besides Guwahati, protesters in large numbers came out and marched along the streets of Dhemaji. Assam witnessed violent protests against the Act with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

Five persons have lost their lives in the stir since December 11..

