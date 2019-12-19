Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-citizenship law protests continue in Assam; no violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:34 IST
Anti-citizenship law protests continue in Assam; no violence

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued across Assam on Thursday with several social bodies and opposition political parties organised sit-ins at Guwahati and other places of the state. No incident of violence was reported from anywhere.

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association observed 'satyagrah' inside the court complex and joined the state-wide agitation spearheaded by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU). "Our movement is not against the Hindus, Muslims or any other community. It is only against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and it will continue till the Act is repealed," AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said.

The Congress observed 'Mass Satyagraha' across the state with their MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and other members sitting at different places. The Left Democratic Mancha also organised sit-in demonstrations here and several other places of the state.

The Mancha consists of the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RCPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, LDP, AAP and the Asom Sangrami Mancha. The Sanmilita Songram Parishad, a platform of 51 groups, too held a sit-in protest in the state capital.

Thousands of people gathered at the Chandmari field in Guwahati where the artiste community is agitating. They are using songs, poems and skits as different forms of protest. Addressing the agitators there, the AASU chief adviser alleged that the government is trying to divide people by creating "unrest" and unleashing forces on protesters.

The AASU leadership expressed gratitude to the artiste community for coming out in large numbers and leading the agitation across different places of the state. On the government's recent announcement to fill the vacancy of 55,000 posts, popular singer Zubeen Garg said, "Probably they are creating jobs for those whom the government is trying to bring into the state".

He said the ongoing agitation is going to be the "biggest peoples' movement" in the history of Assam. Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, "The Act clearly disrespects the sentiments of the people of Assam and North East. This is an insult to the state and its people." State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party will not settle till the government repeals the Act.

Besides Guwahati, protesters in large numbers came out and marched along the streets of Dhemaji. Assam witnessed violent protests against the Act with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

Five persons have lost their lives in the stir since December 11..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Decline in cholera cases result of large-scale vaccination programs: WHO

International action to drive down cholera led to a 60 percent decrease in cases in 2018, compared with the previous year, the World Health Organization WHO reported on Thursday. This points to what the UN agency described as an encouraging...

Rabada hails involvement of Kallis, Boucher

Centurion, South Africa, Dec 19 AFP South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday gave a ringing endorsement of the new coaching structure around the national team. Its amazing to have someone like Jacques Kallis in, Rabada said of So...

Sri Lankan leader says he became victim in abduction claim

Colombo, Dec 19 AP Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Thursday that he has become the victim in the alleged abduction of a Swiss Embassy employee who was reportedly threatened and sexually abused to disclose embassy-related inform...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise as Sweden ends negative rates, stocks gain

Bond yields rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling an era of sub-zero rates may be near an end, while global equity markets extended a rally that has pushed U.S. and global stock benchmarks to record high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019