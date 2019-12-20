Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 02:45 IST
Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return

Nigeria's anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a former justice minister over one of the country's biggest-ever corruption scandals after he flew back from detention in Dubai. Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of the attorney general, was one of several high-profile ex-officials wanted over a graft case centered on a USD 1.3 billion oil deal involving international oil giants Eni and Shell.

He was detained in the United Arab Emirates in November on a Nigerian arrest warrant after spending years in hiding outside the West African nation. "Former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived Nigeria from Dubai," the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Twitter.

The agency said it had held a series of meetings with the Dubai authorities over the former minister and that he was "accompanied by Interpol officers" on the flight to Abuja. "Officers of the EFCC were on ground at the airport when he arrived," the statement said.

Eni and Shell are accused of handing out bribes during the 2011 purchase of OPL245, an offshore oil block, for USD 1.3 billion. Both oil companies deny any wrongdoing in the case dubbed the "Malabu scandal" after a key company involved in the deals.

The allegations have led to a string of cases in a number of countries that have seen convictions in Italy and a probe against Shell in the Netherlands. (AFP) RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Andrew Bailey selected to be next Bank of England governor httpson.ft.com2EDmuS5 - Naspers an...

Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase

Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths. Voting is underway across 16 constituencies in the final phase. Among these are Rajmaha...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019