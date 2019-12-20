Left Menu
Some people trying to disturb peace, harmony in country for their political interests: Naqvi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:59 IST
Accusing BJP's rivals of conspiring to "hijack peace and truth by a mala fide" campaign over the citizenship law and NRC, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Friday a campaign to inform the common man, religious representatives, educational institutes and social organisations on the twin issues. Chairing a joint meeting of Maulana Azad Education Foundation and Central Waqf Council, he asserted that there is no threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen due to the recent changes in the citizenship law.

"Mountain of truth cannot be hidden by bushes of lies," he said. Naqvi said members of Maulana Azad Education Foundation and Central Waqf Council will launch an awareness campaign across the country on the new law and NRC to demolish the "mala fide" campaign and "fake and fabricated propaganda" being carried out by some people for their "narrow political interests".

Some people are trying to disturb peace and harmony in the country for their political interests, he said, adding that the NRC, started in 1951 in Assam is limited only to that state, and linking the citizenship of Muslims and NRC is a blatant lie. "Our strength of unity and harmony has gained respect for India across the world. We should not let fabric of this strength of unity and harmony be weakened in any circumstances," he said.

