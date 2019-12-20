Through CAA, NRC, govt only wants Hindus in India: AIMIM MP

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday held a protest march in Aurangabad in Maharashtra against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens exercise. AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said the two moves by the Narendra Modi government was aimed at making India a "Hindu country" and would be opposed tooth and nail.

The march was held from Azad Chowk here to Divisional Commissioner office and had hundreds of people shouting slogans and carrying placards denouncing the CAA and NRC. "This protest, in which people denounced CAA, NRC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, shows their anger towards these moves. The government wants to ensure only Hindus remain in India. That is not going to happen. We and the nation will only follow the Constitution," Jaleel said.

A delegation submitted a memorandum to Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, an official said..

