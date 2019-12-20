Maharashtra CM urges for peace, says will ensure no one's rights are snatched away

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged people to maintain peace and tranquillity in view of nationwide violent protests against the new citizenship law. Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said that no one can take away people's rights.

"I appeal to people of Maharashtra to maintain peace and calm. The Maharashtra government will ensure that no one's rights are snatched away," Uddhav said. Several parts of the country have been witnessing protests, including violent in nature, agasint the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which grants citizenship to refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament and became an Act after getting President Ram Nath Kovind's assent last week. Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, had voted in favour of the Bill in Lok Sabha but staged a walkout at the time of voting in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

