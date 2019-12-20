Left Menu
Owaisi slams clerics for favouring CAA, terms it 'black' law

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday targeted Muslim clerics for favouring the new Citizenship Act (CAA) stating that "they do not care" while the whole country is protesting against the "unconstitutional and black" law.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:14 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday targeted Muslim clerics for favouring the new Citizenship Act (CAA) stating that "they do not care" while the whole country is protesting against the "unconstitutional and black" law. "They don't care but no one is bothered about them? The whole country is strongly protesting against the 'black' law. Let them talk whatever they want, how does it matter?" Owaisi told ANI on being asked about the statements of clerics and Imams who have supported the new law.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian claimed that the whole country is moving in one direction and protesting against the 'unconstitutional' act. "The country is going one way, students are protesting and people are dying. While one kid has lost his eye another has lost his hand. People are unhappy with CAA and NRC and these people (Imams and clerics) don't care. It is fine, let them live in delusion," he said.

Condemning various incidents of violence that took place during the protest against the citizenship act, Owaisi said, "It is our right to protest, however, we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of the entire protest. Protests should be held but it will only be successful when peace is maintained." "There was police brutality and violence in Lucknow and Delhi. Two persons died in Mangaluru. If there is violence, we will condemn it and disassociate ourselves from those who initiate it," he said.

The legislator further appealed people to protest peacefully in a democratic way. "To save the constitution of India and the legacy of Ambedkar, Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, we need to protest and must also condemn the incidents of violence. It is important to see the CAA from the lens of NRC," he said.

The AIMIM chief further criticised the questionnaire prepared to carry out the process of NRC, and said: The questionnaire asks about a passport. Is everybody privileged enough to own a passport? That is why the country is agitating. We do not support violence but we cannot become mute spectators." He alleged that CAA discriminates on the ground of religion stating that "the government is giving citizenship to the Bengali Hindus but not to the Muslims living in Assam. Why cant they say it's a rumour as well because their own minister, Hemant Biswa Sarma, has accepted it."

Asaduddin Owaisi's remark comes a day ahead is party is going to stage protest against CAA with Muslim organisations. Earlier in the day, he convened a meeting in this regard with the United Muslim Action Committee at his party's head office in Hyderabad. Owaisi along with other leaders chalked out a strategy against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

