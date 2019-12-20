Tejashwi Yadav urges people to support Saturday's Bihar bandh against NRC, CAA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday appealed to the people to participate in the Bihar bandh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday. "Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support," he told ANI.

Opposing the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the people's documents often get washed away in floods in the state, and hence they cannot prove their identity if the NRC is implemented. "In Bihar, people's documents flow away with floodwaters. How can they prove their identity," asked Yadav.

Earlier today, he termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as unconstitutional and against humanity. "It has exposed the divisive character of the BJP," Yadav told ANI.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament passed the CAA last week. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

