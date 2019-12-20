China's Xi, in call with Trump, says U.S. interfering in its affairs -Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump on Friday, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs but expressed hope that the two leaders could keep lines of communication open, China's Xinhua news agency said.
Xi told Trump that Beijing was deeply concerned about the United States' words and actions on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet, according to the state-run news agency.
