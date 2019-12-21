Hindu, Muslims stage joint demonstration in Jammu appealing for communal harmony

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which turned violent in some states leading to loss of lives, a group of Hindus and Muslims staged a joint demonstration here appealing for maintenance of communal harmony and peace in the country. The demonstration was staged under the banner of Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) at Rani Park in the heart of the city.

"The the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims, but some are hell-bent on dividing people for their political interests," SSDF president Ashok Gupta, who was leading the protest, said. Condemning the violence over the new law, he said a probe should be conducted to identify those setting vehicles ablaze and "hatching conspiracies" to make Hindus and Muslims fight each other.

"A conspiracy is going on to divide the people of the country," Gupta claimed.

