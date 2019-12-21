HIGHLIGHTS AT 2030 HRS

Following are the top stories at 8.30 pm:

NATION

DEL71 LDALL CITIZENSHIP More violence in UP, protesters indulge in vandalism during Bihar bandh, peaceful demonstration in Assam

New Delhi/Kanpur/Patna/Mangaluru: There was more violence in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday during anti-CAA protests with a mob torching a police post in Kanpur, while large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were witnessed in Bihar during a bandh called by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal against the amended Citizenship Act.

DEL69 UP-CITIZENSHIP-4THLD VIOLENCE Anti-CAA stir: Police post torched in Kanpur; death toll in UP violence rises to 15

Lucknow: A police post was torched in Kanpur on Saturday amid fresh incidents of anti-citizenship protests in Uttar Pradesh's several districts including in Rampur and Aligarh as the toll in the violence in the last two days rose to 15.

CAL6 CITIZENSHIP-LD EAST Anti-CAA stir: Rail, road traffic affected due to Bihar bandh; Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya peaceful

Kolkata/Guwahati/Patna/Shillong: Train services were affected and roads blocked in Bihar on Saturday during a bandh called by the RJD against the new citizenship law while West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya were peaceful.

MDS9 KA-CITIZENSHIP-LD YEDIYURAPPA Mangaluru: Curfew relaxed, CM assures probe into violence

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said an inquiry will be conducted into the violence that rocked this coastal city during the anti-CAA protests, leaving two dead in police firing, as he announced relaxation in the curfew clamped here.

BOM13 MH-CITIZENSHIP-LD PAWAR Maha should also refuse CAA implementation: Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that like eight other states, Maharashtra should also refuse implementation of the new citizenship law, which he feared would hurt the religious and social harmony of India.

DEL65 MEA-LD MAHATHIR Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

New Delhi: India on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Malaysia over its Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of the new citizenship law, saying such comments were not in sync with established diplomatic practice of non-interference in any country's internal affairs.

DEL66 BJP-LD CAA-NADDA BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme over the amended citizenship law as the party geared up to mobilise support for the contentious legislation amid widespread protests against it.

DEL68 BJP-NRC BJP getting isolated over NRC

New Delhi: With the BJP's allies distancing themselves from it over the fallout of amendments in the citizenship law and turning against the proposed NRC, the party finds itself increasingly isolated over these contentious issues but its leaders believe that any revision in its stand on the twin planks is unlikely.

DEL20 PM-COUNCIL PM Modi reviews ministries' performance in last 6 months

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress made by various ministries in the last six months after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term.

BOM19 MH-2NDLD LOAN WAIVER New govt in Maharashtra announces new farm loan waiver scheme

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a loan waiver of upto Rs two lakh for farmers, with a cut off date of September 30, 2019.

LEGAL

LGD15 DL-COURT-VIOLENCE-3RD LD CUSTODY Daryaganj violence: Chandra Shekhar Aazad sent to 14 days' judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area, to 14 day's judicial custody.

LGM3 TL-HC-LD-VET-ENCOUNTER Vet rape & murder: T'gana HC orders second autopsy of four slain accused

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed re-postmortem of the bodies of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6.

FOREIGN

FGN20 PAK-IMRAN-INDIA

Threat to Pak from India increasing due to anti-CAA protest: Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed apprehension that India could carry out a "false flag operation" against it to divert attention from its domestic situation and warned that it will give a befitting response to any such action.

BUSINESS

DEL72 BIZ-LD SBI-INDUSTRY (R)

Not all is gloomy! SBI chairman nudges industry to borrow and invest in economy New Delhi: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday nudged industry leaders to enrich their borrowing capacity so as to boost investment in the economy, asserting there is no dearth of funds and most of the banks will be in a better position by March-end as far as stressed assets are concerned.

SPORTS

SPD17 SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR

Anything for team: When Tendulkar battled cramps and severe Diarrhoea during 2003 WC New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar's epic 98 while batting cramps against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup is a part of cricketing folklore but very few know how he risked his health during the very next game against Sri Lanka suffering from severe diarrhoea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.