JDU demands NDA meet on NRC, says opposed to it

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Saturday called upon its ally BJP to convene a meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the proposal to have a countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Speaking to ANI here, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said that several NDA parties have expressed their views against the NRC.

"If a meeting of the NDA is called, the JD-U will welcome it. Given the conditions in the nation (over the anti-CAA protests), the meeting is very important," Tyagi said. He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made it clear that it will not be implemented in the state. "We are against NRC," he said.

Another BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party has asked the government to reach out to people to allay fears over the NRC. "It is the government's responsibility to take into confidence the people who are protesting against the NRC. Being an ally, the Lok Janshakti Party insists that the Centre communicate with the protesters to address their concerns," LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

