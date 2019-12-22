Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands welcome former C African leader's return from exile

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangui
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 02:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 02:00 IST
Thousands welcome former C African leader's return from exile
Bozize climbed on to the back of a pick-up truck to address members of his KNK party, although most of his speech was drowned by cheers and shouts of support from the crowd, an AFP correspondent said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thousands of well-wishers turned out on Saturday to welcome former Central African Republic president Francois Bozize on his return from exile. Bozize, who was ousted in a 2013 coup, was making his first public appearance nearly a week after returning to the country following six years away.

Bozize climbed on to the back of a pick-up truck to address members of his KNK party, although most of his speech was drowned by cheers and shouts of support from the crowd, an AFP correspondent said. Afterward, he drove through the district in a car, followed by his supporters and acclaimed by hundreds of local residents gathered by the side of the road.

A former armed forces chief, Bozize seized power in CAR, one of the world's poorest and most unstable countries, in March 2003. He held office for a decade before being overthrown by a coalition of mainly Muslim armed groups, the Seleka.

His lawyers and supporters had long campaigned for the government to allow him to return, but earlier this week a government spokesman expressed skepticism that he was back in the country. Bozize faces an international arrest warrant, initiated by the CAR in 2013, for crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide.

In 2014, he was placed on a UN sanctions list for "committing or supporting acts" that undermined peace and stability -- a reference to Bozize's support for Christian militias in 2013. After Bozize fled, fierce fighting erupted between predominantly Christian and Muslim militia. That prompted the intervention of former colonial power France, under a UN mandate.

A UN force, MINUSCA was deployed, but attempts to broker a lasting peace have repeatedly broken down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill-statement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool crowned Club World Cup champions

Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a decisive goal scored by Roberto Firmino in the ninth minute of the extra time. Neither club was able to score any goal in the opening 90 minutes that witnessed an up-to...

Silfverberg's shot gives Ducks shootout win over Isles

Jakob Silfverbergs backhanded goal in the shootouts bottom of the third round helped the Anaheim Ducks sweep the season series from the New York Islanders in a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y. After teammate Max Comtois and ...

BJP legal cell convenor moves Delhi HC against Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Rajesh Kumar, convenor of the legal cell of BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging the policy guidelines for the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana of the Delhi government. The petitioner has challenged the arbitrary collect...

UPDATE 2-West Africa renames CFA franc but keeps it pegged to euro

West Africas monetary union has agreed with France to rename its CFA franc the Eco and cut some of the financial links with Paris that have underpinned the regions common currency since its creation soon World War Two. Under the deal, the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019