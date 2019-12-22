Ramesh Chennithala leads anti-CAA protest in Malappuram
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday led a protest here, which was attended by a large number of people, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday led a protest here, which was attended by a large number of people, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "Inaugurated the protest against unconstitutional CAA at Malappuram. Protests were held in all districts led by senior Congress leaders. Huge turnout at these rallies are reflective of the intense wrath among people against the divisive politics of Modi-Shah. #IndiaRejectsCAA_NRC," Chennithala tweeted.
Earlier, Chennithala said that the police firing and arrest of journalists in Mangaluru was a declaration of war on democracy and freedom of expression. BJP government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka is acting like a dictator and is trying to silence those who disagree -- whether they are civilians or journalists, Chennithala said in a statement.
The Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
