Opposition using lies to fool, divide people over CAA; will fail: PM Modi

The opposition parties are attempting to fool and divide the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but the attempt will fail as it is based on lies, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. "You all have seen how they (opposition) are speaking lies and giving inflammatory speeches along with fake videos being made on the issue. The people sitting at the top have committed a sin by putting these on social media," Modi said at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Modi urged the crowd present at the rally to stand and pay respects to the Parliamentarians for passing the CAA. "The CAA was passed in the Lok and Rajya Sabha for the benefit of the Dalits, poor and the oppressed class. The MPs chosen by you made it possible for the bill to be passed in the Parliament, I urge you to stand up and show respect to the Parliament for it. I too bow down to all the representatives along with you," he said.

Further slamming the political parties, Modi said that the CAA was passed in the same house which also gave ownership rights and respect to 40 lakh people. "Some political parties tried to spread different types of rumours after this bill was passed. They are misleading the people, I want to ask these liars whether we (BJP) asked any person's religion, faith or which party he voted to before giving ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi? Did we ask for any papers to be submitted for it? Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, everyone who lives here was benefitted from the move by the Centre," he said.

"Both the bill which gave ownership rights to 40 lakh people in Delhi and the CAA were passed in the same House. They are lying when they say this (CAA) is a law to snatch the rights of the people, this will not last long," Modi asserted. (ANI)

