Left Menu
Development News Edition

We ended years of uncertainty faced by residents of unauthorised colonies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences years after the independence, which was addressed by the BJP positively to get them their rightful ownership.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:35 IST
We ended years of uncertainty faced by residents of unauthorised colonies: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences years after the independence, which was addressed by the BJP positively to get them their rightful ownership. "Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date -- the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words," said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering at the Ramlila ground here.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was able to see the positive effect of the removal of uncertainty from the lives of more than 40 lakh families residing in unauthorised colonies. "The people, who created roadblocks for the residents of unauthorised colonies to regularise their properties, should see the happiness on these people's faces today at the Ramlila ground," he added.

The Prime Minister said that his government has been able to address the regularisation of unauthorised colonies within a very short span of time. "The steps taken to remove these problems from the people's lives were never taken by the authorities earlier. I decided that this should not continue. Our government started work in March earlier this year. And in November, the Bill to regularise the unauthorised colonies was passed in parliament," he said.

He alleged that the earlier regime was engaged in the politics of favouritism by doling out government bungalows to their supporters instead of caring about the common people. "You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2,000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that," he said.

"These people did not know that this is Modi. Our government got the 2,000 flats vacated and worked towards ensuring ownership rights for the residents of unauthorised colonies. My VIPs are common people," added Modi. The Act regarding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies recognises and confers rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter and other documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protest: 12 held, 15 detained in Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 12 people and detained 15 for fanning violence in Kanpur yesterday during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Security has been heightened in Kanpur after the protest against the CAA turned viol...

Adequate investment needed to rescue NHS: Indian-origin doc tells UK PM Johnson

An Indian-origin chief of one of UKs leading medical associations has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ramp up funding for the countrys state-run health service, warning that without adequate investment, the crisis-hit National...

Chhattisgarh CM demands Nagarnar plant to be handed over to state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has demanded under-construction Nagarnar plant in his state to be handed over to the state if the Centre is unable to run the plant. Baghel said this replying to a question on the decision of dives...

Sikhs hold demonstration to protest demolition of Mangu Mutt

Members of the Sikh community including two MLAs from Punjab staged a demonstration here on Sunday to protest the demolition of the centuries-old Mangu Mutt as part of Odisha Governments beautification plan near Shri Jagannath temple at Pur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019