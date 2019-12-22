Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM appeals to people not to pay heed to false rumours about CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 23:56 IST
TN CM appeals to people not to pay heed to false rumours about CAA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday appealed to people not to believe in false "rumours" being spread about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a statement, Palaniswami said no one should spread rumours that would create panic among public and affect the tranquillity in the state known for 'heaven of peace'.

The statement from the chief minister comes on the eve of a protest announced by the DMK and alliance parties against the CAA and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday. "As I had already announced, people need not worry about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some people continue to spread rumours that the citizenship status of Islamic people will get affected by the Act. It is totally wrong. I request people not to believe such false rumours," he said.

This government is following the path of the late AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa and working for the welfare and progress of all sections of people, including the minority communities, he said. "I request people not to pay heed to false rumours and maintain peace," he said.

Referring to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Palaniswami said he discussed about the issue of providing dual citizenship status to Sri Lankan Tamils living in the country. "AIADMK members raised this during the discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. We are firm on our stand," he said.

The chief minister's statement comes when Tamil Nadu has been witnessing peaceful protests being led by various sections of people, including some Muslim outfits and Left parties, opposing the Act over the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Legionaires founder sexually abused 60 boys, religious order's report says

Sexual abuse of minors was rife among superiors of the Legionaires of Christ Catholic religious order, with at least 60 boys abused by its founder Father Marcial Maciel, a report by the group showed.The report is important because for decad...

Greek foreign minister makes whirlwind regional tour amid sea dispute

Benghazi Libya, Dec 22 AFP Greeces foreign minister was on a whirlwind tour of eastern Libya, Egypt and Cyprus Sunday amid tensions with Turkey following Ankaras contentious maritime deal with the Tripoli government. The agreement signed la...

Syria regime advances in Idlib, 9 civilians killed

Maaret Al-Numan Syria, Dec 22 AFP Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from jihadists following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in ...

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

Frankfurt Am Main, Dec 22 AFP A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress. Speaking after the latest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019