Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jailed Egyptian ex-army chief who tried to run against Sisi freed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 01:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 01:55 IST
Jailed Egyptian ex-army chief who tried to run against Sisi freed

Cairo, Dec 23 (AFP) Egypt Sunday released from jail a former military chief of staff arrested in 2018 after he tried to challenge President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a presidential poll, a senior official said. "General Sami Anan has been set free," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Anan was arrested in early 2018 after he announced he would run in a presidential election against Sisi, who was swept to victory in a March 2018 poll for a second term. At the time, the army accused Anan of announcing his intention to run in the election "without getting the approval of the armed forces or following the required procedures to end his service in the military".

It also said Anan's announcement constituted "direct incitement against the armed forces with the intent of causing a rift between it and the great Egyptian people". Following his arrest, a military court imposed a media blackout concerning Anan and the proceedings against him.

Sisi, himself an ex-army chief, won an overwhelming 97 percent of votes in a May 2014 poll and was re-elected president for another five-year term in March 2018, again with more than 97 percent of the vote. Since Sisi took power, rights campaigners have regularly accused his government of abuses, including mass trials and torture as well as a clampdown on opposition and the media. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Southern Venezuela military facility raided, one soldier dead -officials

Assailants raided a military facility in southern Venezuela early on Sunday morning, stealing weapons and killing one soldier, authorities said. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said police and the military had detained some suspects and r...

UPDATE 2-Croatian president, former PM in presidential run-off on Jan. 5

The Socialist Democrats candidate and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic came first in the first round of Croatias presidential election, the State Electoral Commission said on Sunday after 99 of votes were counted.Milanovic got 29.5 of ...

French workers vote to halt output at Lavera refinery - union

A halt in production has started on Sunday at PetroIneos 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery in southern France after CGT union workers voted to stop production as part of protests over pension reform, a union official said.Emmanuel...

Saints WR Thomas breaks Harrison's receptions record

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrisons single-season record for receptions by making his 144th on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas made the grab, his 11th of the game, with 314 remaining in the fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019